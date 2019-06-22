Claudia Pegus Launches Two Collections

Saturday Social spotlights the two collections by acclaimed Trinbagonian fashion designer Claudia Pegus, presented Monday evening at the Keneea Linton Boutique.

The collections, the Resort and Couture, range from chic, casual and whimsical to bold, daring and even risqué, and were created to suit the varied needs of the Caribbean woman.

“The Resort Collection embodies Caribbean lifestyle with its cool cottons, while my Couture Collection is more suited to the lifestyle of my clients — the business execs and the women who need to make an impression wherever they go,” Pegus shared.

Also included in the showcase was Pegus's fellow countrywoman, Kassandra Pemberton, creative director at GloRi Retrofit, a luxury line of hats.