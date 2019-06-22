Claudia Pegus Launches Two Collections
Saturday Social spotlights the two collections by acclaimed Trinbagonian fashion designer Claudia Pegus, presented Monday evening at the Keneea Linton Boutique.
The collections, the Resort and Couture, range from chic, casual and whimsical to bold, daring and even risqué, and were created to suit the varied needs of the Caribbean woman.
“The Resort Collection embodies Caribbean lifestyle with its cool cottons, while my Couture Collection is more suited to the lifestyle of my clients — the business execs and the women who need to make an impression wherever they go,” Pegus shared.
Also included in the showcase was Pegus's fellow countrywoman, Kassandra Pemberton, creative director at GloRi Retrofit, a luxury line of hats.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy