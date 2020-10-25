Concrete Ideas with AmazingConcrete Finishes

The first concrete-like structures were built in 6,500 BC in what is today, southern Syria. And, some of the casing stones used to build the Pyramids of Giza in 3,000 BC were, too, made from an early precursor to modern concrete. These structures are still standing thus is the longevity of concrete.

Amazing Concrete Finishes CEO Yannick Sharpe knows concrete and is on a mission to educate Jamaicans on its various applications, especially its decorative uses. Think of concrete flooring and countertops going beyond a typical grey slab. Amazing Concrete Finishes can tint concrete in a variety of colours with the ability to add eye-catching designs and finishes.

Each year Sharpe travels abroad to participate in various training programmes to upgrade his skills and keep on top of design trends so that he can offer the newest and best innovations to his clients. Last year the company launched its epoxy concrete system that offers vibrant and unique designs, that is easy to clean, installed quickly with reduced down-time, and durable. Speaking of durability, regular concrete can easily withstand a pressure of up to 3,000 psi. In contrast, an epoxy-coated concrete surface can withstand up to 9,000 psi.

Amazing Concrete Finishes products are stain-free (great for high traffic residential and commercial spaces) and are virtually scuff and scratch-free. Also, polished concrete floors and countertops refract lighting to enhance the ambience of any room. Simply put, concrete is a cost-effective, sustainable choice for both residential and commercial buildings.

During the pandemic, Sharpe has seen increased business. Why? To use the same refrain we've uttered before, people are spending more time at home. Installing concrete flooring or countertops is a cost-effective way to make a massive change in your home without having to call the bank for overdraft protection. Still not convinced, for #designweekja2020, Amazing Concrete Finishes is offering a five per cent discount on its products up to November 6, 2020. Just say that you saw the coverage in the Jamaica Observer. Once installed, you don't even have to consider rewaxing or revitalizing for the next two to four years for high-traffic areas.

Plain and bare concrete slabs have served their purpose as choice flooring for driveways, patios, basements, poolsides, and garages. Amazing Concrete Finishes proves that concrete is a durable canvas and allows us to go beyond, as Sharpe says, “boring concrete.”

#designweekja2020 is supported by the National Housing Trust, National Commercial Bank, ARC Manufacturing Limited, and H&L Rapid True Value.