Cruising Altitude for Sagicor

With recent headlines like 'A very, very good quarter for Sagicor — Zacca' and numerous monumental milestones (donations, work-from-home policy, more inclusive life insurance policies) achieved in 2019, it was only fitting there be a grand celebration.

On Saturday, December 14 hundreds of Sagicor staffers travelled to Caymanas Park, St Catherine, for 'Altitude' — the High-Fashion, End-of-Year Event. And if you thought the #NextLevel2019 seminar was the last you had seen from the group, think again, because Sagicor once again proved that everything it does is top-notch!

Upon entry guests stepped onto the red carpet, outfitted with amazing lighting and a white and gold backdrop to capture the ultimate selfie, all while shutter bugs snapped the ultra-exciting moments.

Staffers did not waste time 'turning up' to the beats of DJ's Richie Ras, Narity and Johnny Kool. Top caterers Lorraine Fung, Pink Apron, Chef Shea - Elite Kreations, and Murray's provided the fare. Sweet treats were the domain of Rebecca Karram - Until We Eat Again and Pastries by Jan.

There was much to enjoy as MStyle and Main Event designed a splendid space, with dancefloors that gave the ultimate club experience, and a lounge area for ladies who needed to take a high-heel hiatus. The winning team partied the night away, proving that happy employees, the ones who are truly invested in the company's goal, are truly the best asset.