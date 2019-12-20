Cruising Altitude for Sagicor
Friday Social
With recent headlines like 'A very, very good quarter for Sagicor — Zacca' and numerous monumental milestones (donations, work-from-home policy, more inclusive life insurance policies) achieved in 2019, it was only fitting there be a grand celebration.
On Saturday, December 14 hundreds of Sagicor staffers travelled to Caymanas Park, St Catherine, for 'Altitude' — the High-Fashion, End-of-Year Event. And if you thought the #NextLevel2019 seminar was the last you had seen from the group, think again, because Sagicor once again proved that everything it does is top-notch!
Upon entry guests stepped onto the red carpet, outfitted with amazing lighting and a white and gold backdrop to capture the ultimate selfie, all while shutter bugs snapped the ultra-exciting moments.
Staffers did not waste time 'turning up' to the beats of DJ's Richie Ras, Narity and Johnny Kool. Top caterers Lorraine Fung, Pink Apron, Chef Shea - Elite Kreations, and Murray's provided the fare. Sweet treats were the domain of Rebecca Karram - Until We Eat Again and Pastries by Jan.
There was much to enjoy as MStyle and Main Event designed a splendid space, with dancefloors that gave the ultimate club experience, and a lounge area for ladies who needed to take a high-heel hiatus. The winning team partied the night away, proving that happy employees, the ones who are truly invested in the company's goal, are truly the best asset.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy