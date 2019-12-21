Cruising Altitude

W e are still reeling over Sagicor's Altitude — end-of-year event! The swanky soirée, held last Saturday at Caymanas Golf Club, gave the company's top executives and their valued staff a chance to celebrate a year of success! And with the occasion dubbed a high-fashion event, guests donned their best to party like stars! Saturday Social secures its seatbelts.

