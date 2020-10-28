Cultivate Distinctive Spaces with Lavange Ltd

Nestled in a cul-de-sac off busy Constant Spring Road lies Lavange Limited — a wonderland for both professional and amateur interior designers.

When she opened the doors just over 30 years ago, Lavange Dunbar had a primary mission: To supply quality architectural ironmongery in solid brass to homeowners and the island's furniture manufacturers.

Everything at Lavange is of the finest quality. Dunbar is proud to call some of The Rock's best interior designers, cabinet makers, ironsmiths, furniture designers, and artisans clients. Truth be told, some of Dunbar's clientele have been supporting Lavange since its inception, so they are considered friends.

Lavange Limited is not easily described. And why should it be? It's the sort of place that you'd stumble upon after getting lost in Le Marais in Paris or run into the editors of Vogue were you in London. Luckily for us, Lavange is not only proudly Jamaican but carries an assortment of some of the best items that you could find anywhere in the world. It's Jamaica's answer to John Derian.

Lavange has a wide assortment of hand-forged iron, brass, polished nickel, and bronze hardware. There are also some of the most eye-catching drawer knobs you'll ever see. There are new and antique pieces, and Lavange offers a brass restoration service, Dunbar is also known for her rug selection.

There are hand-knotted Persian rugs that are investment pieces meant to stay within a family as heirlooms. There are machine-made ones for those who are more price-conscious. For people requiring hypoallergenic options, there are rugs made from natural fibres such as wool, cotton, jute, and hemp, and even printed vinyl rugs that resemble Spanish tiles. The space runneth over with gems. Dunbar is aware that most of the rugs are an investment and will work with her customers so that they can purchase something that they will “enjoy over the years”.

To commemorate its inaugural participation in #designweekja2020, Lavange is offering a 15% discount on all rugs and accessories.

Lavange Limited is a confident space that doesn't need bells, whistles, and flashing lights to cut through the crowd. It relies not only on its owners upwards of 30 years of experience but her timeless taste.

Lavange Limited is located at 16 North Avenue, Kgn 10 and is opened on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

#designweekja2020 is made possible with the support of the National Housing Trust, National Commercial Bank, ARC Manufacturing Limited, and H&L Rapid True Value.

Join the #Oteam today, Wednesday, October 28 @ 10:00 am for Inspired Living Webinar Part 2 by registering at app.livestorm.co/jamaica-observer-limited/inspired-living-part-2