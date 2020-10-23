Designed Living at Karmen's Kollection

The Design Week JA 2020 Designed Living event aired yesterday from Karmen's Kollection on Constant Spring Road was perfect rainy morning viewing.

If everyone in Jamaica doesn't know the name Carmen Brown-Morrow, they are sure to know Karmen's Kollection née Karmen's Korner. Brown-Morrow has been in the fine furniture business for over 40 years and, as an astute businesswoman, has had a positive impact on the nation.

Last year on Heroes' Day, we celebrated at Karmen's Kollection as she was conferred with the Order of Distinction. And, just last week, ahead of Design Week, Brown-Morrow donated a top-of-the-line printer to her alma mater, Brownsville Primary and Infant School, in Cascade, Hanover, to which she walked over a mile each day from her home in Patty Hill.

Yesterday's event, which was simulcast on both Instagram and www.jamaicaobserver.com, highlighted Brown-Morrow's passion for quality furniture. she is committed to finding the best quality furniture at the best price. Plus you'd be hard-pressed to find a better retail experience anywhere as the customer-centric staff offers a personal touch that ensures each customer feels special.

For Designed Living, Brown-Morrow partnered with Angelie Spencer Home (ASH) principal Angelie Martin-Spencer, who created vignettes which best showed how to incorporate the many pieces sold at Karmen's Kollection into individual spaces, especially with living spaces doing extra duty these days.

Martin-Spencer used exquisite pieces to highlight style and function. From a home-office space adorned with clocks set to different time zones to a monochromatic living room suite inspired by Pantone's 2020 colour of the year Classic Blue, Martin-Spencer's taste level and eye removed any guesswork that shoppers would have had to do.

So where does Brown-Morrow source her exquisite pieces? When she could travel, she would attend all the big design shows. But her inability to travel has not impacted her quality offerings. Due to her long relationships with her suppliers, there's a deep level of trust that makes shopping from a distance a pleasure. This is informed online shopping.

Besides visits to her long-time suppliers — many of whom have worked with her for over 20 years — at the top of her list was exploring new manufacturers and artisans who create exciting things so that she can offer the most curious and best to her customers.

In celebration of the fourth staging of #designweekja2020, Karmen's Kollection has a sale — up to 50% off — on many of the items in the showroom. The sale ends on Saturday, October 24.

Karmen's Kollection, the one-stop shop for inspired living, offers complimentary delivery and furniture set-up.

#designweekja2020 is made possible with the support of the National Housing Trust, National Commercial Bank, ARC Manufacturing Limited, and H&L Rapid True Value.