Esteemed Cardiology Masters Gather in Kingston

At the weekend, the Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) along with the American Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) hosted the Masters of Cardiology Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus. Under the theme “Cardiovascular Care and Technology in Low-Resource Environments”, the three-day medical conference saw the coming together of practitioners in the field.

On Friday, chairman of the HIC and the HIC Heart Hospital Dr Ernest Madu and president of the HIC and the HIC Heart Hospital Dr Dainia Baugh hosted a welcome reception for the conference delegates at the HIC Heart Hospital on Balmoral Avenue. In addition to delicious food from chef Colin Hylton and entertainment by Dwight Richards and Friends, guests were taken on tours of the hospital's facilities. The immersive experience allowed conference presenters, attendees and guests to experience the hospital from a patient's perspective.

In her presentation executive director of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean Foundation Lisa D'Oyen noted, “A medical conference with a large and internationally esteemed faculty presenting together is unprecedented in the region.” Since being founded in 2005 the HIC has, as president of the Jamaican Senate Tom Tavares-Finson said in his welcome address, “differentiated itself in the medical landscape in Jamaica as an innovative force”.

In addition to executive and team members from the HIC and the ABC, the welcome reception was attended by various health-care professionals representing, among others, The University of the West Indies, Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute and the UCLA Women's Cardiovascular Health Centre. Wednesday Business Social brings highlights.