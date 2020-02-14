Black Exposure: 20 Years of Reggae Through a Black Lens

“There are many people across the world who wanted this show, and I don't know how I got it.” Those were the opening words of Black Exposure curator Maxine Walters. Opening the aperture to showcase previously undisplayed work, notable Jamaican photographer Johnnie Black entrusted Walters to put together an exhibit to celebrate Black History and Reggae months.

The exhibit is also essential as it controls the narrative of Jamaican reggae history by putting in the hands to whom it belongs — the people. It's the sort of post-colonial discourse that is needed in these trying times replete with microaggressions, cultural appropriation and tone-deafness.

Ensure to read SO2 in Sunday's Style Observer for a deeper dive into Black Exposure and Johnnie Black's authoritative voice.