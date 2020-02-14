Black Exposure: 20 Years of Reggae Through a Black Lens
Friday Social
“There are many people across the world who wanted this show, and I don't know how I got it.” Those were the opening words of Black Exposure curator Maxine Walters. Opening the aperture to showcase previously undisplayed work, notable Jamaican photographer Johnnie Black entrusted Walters to put together an exhibit to celebrate Black History and Reggae months.
The exhibit is also essential as it controls the narrative of Jamaican reggae history by putting in the hands to whom it belongs — the people. It's the sort of post-colonial discourse that is needed in these trying times replete with microaggressions, cultural appropriation and tone-deafness.
Ensure to read SO2 in Sunday's Style Observer for a deeper dive into Black Exposure and Johnnie Black's authoritative voice.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy