JARumFestival...still trending

With #JARumFestival2020 in the rear-view mirror, it's now time to break it down. In only its second year, the Jamaica Rum Festival has certainly grown in stature. So much so that the tourism mecca of Montego Bay wants in on the action!

Last weekend, Palm Drive at Hope Gardens hosted thousands of rum enthusiasts as they set out in search of their new favourite mix. The two-day event presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum included products from top distilleries in Jamaica. But you might be surprised to know that the festival is not all about rum. In fact, fare went toe-to-toe with the liquor, as guests fancied the idea of food from several popular eateries being available in one spot! And with Ky-Mani Marley, Freddie McGregor, Coco Tea, Indie Allen and Capleton as headliners for Sunday's show, the crowd — who came prepared with festival essentials like folding chairs, lighters and portable chargers — had little to complain about as the heavyweights took to the stage. Saturday Social puts it in reverse with fun pics from last Sunday.