Sky'sThe Limit at Guardian Life
Wednesday Social
A lively choreographed dance by the L'Acadco Dance Company signalled the start of the Guardian Life Limited 2020 Awards that took place Saturday evening at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.
Armed with figures reflecting the company's highest profits in its 20-year history, President Eric Hosin was all smiles as he addressed the people who helped make it happen. “The sky is the limit for Guardian Life Limited,” shared an effusive Hosin. “Let's press on even when we feel like quitting, and be firm in our resolution to all be winners.”
As staff streamed on and offstage, accepting awards for their outstanding achievements, it was evident how the company realised over $7.9 billion in net profit for its 2019 financial year. Camaraderie was on full display as each recipient was cheered on by their peers who had gathered. The celebration — which included a four-course meal from the Pegasus's culinary team — ended with a performance by Romain Virgo backed by The Unit band. Wednesday Social celebrates with Guardian Life Limited.
