Get In The Mix with Sunshine Snacks
Last Saturday, Sunshine Snacks — major sponsors of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders — took full advantage of their key partners' presence in Jamaica by inviting them to an All White Cocktail Affair in Chancery Hall. The event also served as the official launch of five flavours of the Sun Mix snacks. Sunshine Snacks Brand Manager Shantell Hill said though the products hit the market in April, the company waited awhile to see what the market response would be. With positive reviews now in the bag Sunshine Snacks invites everyone to #GetInTheMix.
Guests got invited to know the products better by participating in a series of games that saw them making their own mixes with the raw ingredients provided. Games aside, Hill encouraged guests to relax and enjoy the festivities. Confectionery & Snacks Jamaica Ltd Operations Manager-Montego Bay Raymond Brahim and Expert Representative Andrew Bascombe gave team acknowledgements before Operations Manager/Sales Jerezeno Bell delivered greetings from his team in Portmore.
Guests mingled during the acoustic set by D'Yani while enjoying hors d'oeuvres courtesy of Chef Damion Stewart of Broken Plate Restaurant. Sun Mix Nuts Parfait satisfied their sweet tooth as DJ Franco amped up the party vibes later in the evening.
The official launch concluded with a 'thank you' from Sunshine Snacks Marketing Manager Kathryn Inniss, who encouraged attendees to 'keep mixing it up'.
