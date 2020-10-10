Social: HR Leading the New Normal

The Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ) hosted a church service on Sunday, October 4, at the Church of the Transfiguration to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Celebrations close today Saturday, October 10.

The organisation was launched under the name Jamaica Association of Training and Development (JATAD) with the aim to make an impact on the level of human resource development training in Jamaica. In an effort to broaden the appeal of the organisation as truly representing the full cadre of HR professionals the association was rebranded and became the Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ) in July 2005. HRMAJ is an internationally recognised association influencing performance and productivity which seeks to operate as a vibrant and proactive organisation that provides value-added services to members, partners, associates and the wider community; influencing policy, promoting organisational growth and the development of human capital.

The theme this year was “HR Leading the New Normal.” In this unprecedented time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the profession has led the strategy to reimagine the way to work, drive and implement robust policies to consider the health and safety of employees in the workplace, manage productivity and performance when remote work is in place, promulgate the human capital needs and trends and look at the evolution of work in this new normal. HR leaders are oftentimes the unsung heroes in organisations and so this week carved out a time for organisations to fete and celebrate their HR and for the members of HRMAJ to fellowship and build their synergies as generalists and specialists in the profession.