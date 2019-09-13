Jamaica Food and Drink Festival: Five Years of Deliciousness
Friday Social
The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) is back for the fifth year, and although the first event isn't until October 26, mouths are already salivating.
JFDF 2019 kicked off on Wednesday evening at Life Yard — a mural-covered community-based eco-village on Fleet Street in downtown Kingston. The venue was apt as the festival has blossomed due to its galvanising support across various communities. And it is ecological mindful — not only is the JFDF plastic-free, but all utensils are compostable.
The launch event showcased dishes from a handful of this year's participating chefs and sponsors. Placing their stamps of approval on this year's festival were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia 'Babsy' Grange; Councillor Duane Smith (who represented the Mayor of Kingston Delroy Willimas); Tourism Enhancement Fund Executive Director Dr Carey Wallace; and a slew of sponsors.
The 2019 iteration of the JFDF has the usual line-up of events — Porkpalooza, D'vine, Chopstix, Crisp, Picante, Meet Street and the Market, and Sunday brunch. However, in addition this year, the organisers have partnered with Taste Black History, an organisation that “celebrates the African flavours of our ancestors”. A cadre of chefs from Angola will be participating in the festival, offering attendees an opportunity to connect with their ancestors through an edible history lesson.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a $500,000 cheque to the University of Technology, Jamaica School of Hospitality. The funds will go towards the purchasing of equipment for the demonstration theatre, thus allowing the students to learn in world-class facilities.
The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival runs from October 26 to November 3, 2019. For tickets and information, visit www.jafoodanddrink.com.
