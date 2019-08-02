Kingston Creatives' Fashion Ova Style
Friday Social
On Sunday, July 28, the Kingston Creative team brought fashion back to its rightful place to the streets of downtown Kingston with its Fashion Ova Style-themed staging. Scores of patrons, particularly fashion enthusiasts, had a newfound appreciation for local artisans, performance artists and other creatives during the eight-hour-long tour. Jamaica Observer Senior Associate Editor - Lifestyle & Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte provided a lesson in King Street's once-vibrant retail hot spot, complemented by the Style Observer 's “Tales From King Street ” publication. But the fashion reminders didn't stop there. There was a Tied To You installation curated by fashion designer Keneea Linton-George — an ode to her late husband, Supreme Ventures President and CEO Brian George; a Downtown Top Model Search and fashion show by the Saint International model agency; a kiddie-focused hair discussion and storytime led by poet Olive Senior; and an East Street Exhibition where four local fashion designers “set up shop” inside the abandoned Institute of Jamaica buildings along East Street.
There was a total of 10 activities for the day, including a trip to the National Gallery of Jamaica for the launch of its summer exhibition, dance performances by Xavier Malcolm and Meca-Gay Craig and the Dance Fyah group, and a book launch by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton. Friday Social ensured all bases were covered.
