Kingston Night Market
Independence celebrations got that much sweeter this year, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, when Kingston Night Market (KNM) hosted its weekly pop-up expo at 8 Hillcrest Avenue. With scores of patrons in constant rotation it became its own grand market with a show.
Beaming with pride when the dust settled was KNM conceptualiser Hyacinth McDonald, whose platform affords exposure to small entrepreneurs so they may interface with locals and tourists alike.
Attorney-at-law Glenroy Williams, who was attending KNM for the first time, shared his satisfaction with Monday Social. “I strongly believe that an initiative like this should be encouraged so that more up-and-coming entrepreneurs and artists can showcase their work and skills,” he said. Similar sentiments were echoed by vendors Anna Cuperus-Cameron and Michael Elliott, who experienced brisk sales.
Shopping, tasty fare, and giveaways aside, it was the entertainment package courtesy of DJ Chuddy Rock and DJ Clive Buddy that kept the tempo upbeat. Brithney Clarke and Kerry-Ann Walker guided the evening's proceedings.
