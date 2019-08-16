Kingston high on Sensi

On Wednesday evening, Lloyd Tomlinson, a third-generation coffee farmer and principal of the highly regarded Blue Mahoe Estate, officially signalled his foray into medicinal cannabis. Under Marigold Projects Jamaica Limited for which he's managing director, Tomlinson opened the doors to the company's first medical cannabis house Sensi.

From berry to cup, it takes the average coffee farmer two years to start earning from coffee plants. Compare that to the average growth rate of marijuana — a range between eight weeks and seven months — and you'll understand why Tomlinson made the 'switch' from java to marijuana.

Located fittingly on the same premises as the Peter Tosh Museum — the Pulse Centre on Trafalgar Road — the first Sensi herb house already has created a buzz. Partly to do with brand ambassador dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching, but also the fact that the project is supported by Aphria Inc — the third-largest medical cannabis company in Canada. Other Sensi herb houses are planned for Portmore and The Rock's tourism hot spots of Ocho Rios, Montego Bay and Negril.

In his address Minister of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture Audley Shaw commended Tomlinson on his vision to become a part of Jamaica's quest for economic growth. “What is even more commendable is the partnership that Margold has with large players in the international cannabis industry, such as Aphria Inc, the third-largest cannabis entity in Canada, which attests to the level of interest and high esteem in which investors hold Jamaica's burgeoning cannabis industry,” said the minister.

Tomlinson was supported at the event by his family, shareholders, close friends and, of course, high-ranking government officials.

