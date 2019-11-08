Author Melanie Schwapp launched her newest novel Lest We Find Gold this past Wednesday in Jack's Hill.The event, a swanky edition of a book-club meeting, also doubled as Schwapp's birthday celebration.

Publisher Glynis Salmon opened the evening with praise and thanksgiving. Stella Maris Dance Ensemble performer Atira Robinson celebrated the author in a graceful performance.

Schwapp's trio of long-time friends Cynthia Clark-Robinson, Daniella Harris and Marie-Lou Creque reflected on their years of friendship. Clark-Robinson, who knew Schwapp since they were both in primary school, shared fond memories that moved the author to tears. Creque, who bonded with Schwapp when their mothers taught at Cornwall College, recalled two Charlie's Angels moments when they were young girls. Harris, who developed a bond with the birthday celebrant at Montego Bay High School, described her friend as inclusive, detailing how they maintained a friendship through several phases of life. Daniel, the 'son' in the gold trio of children paid homage to his mother's strength and resilience.

Excerpts of the novel were read by Creque and Dr Kim Robinson Walcott. Then Schwapp graced the stage to share the process involved in publishing the story. An emotional delivery, which included a sneak peek into the book's main character 'Milly', came to an end when Schwapp said, “May you find your gold beneath your kaftan.”

The celebration continued as the gathering rocked to the beats of DJ Chubby Rock and Clive Duddo while sipping on cocktails from the Select Brands bar and enjoying Patsy Lyn Caterers fare. Slices of the Tami Hoyow cake served as dessert.