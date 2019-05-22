Let's 'Sparty'!

Wednesday Social picks up where Page 2 left off on its coverage of Dazzle Dry's official launch party.

Inkeeping with its mantra 'Beauty without any compromise', Unwind Distributors executed 'Sparty' which celebrated the launch of its non-toxic, vegan nail polish collection, Dazzle Dry, in lower Beverly Hills last Sunday. The sparty experience cemented Jamaica as the first Caribbean country to distribute Dazzzle Dry regionally and internationally.

Guests were gifted with goody bags upon arrival and then guided to the spa area where they could indulge in complimentary manicures, relaxing massages or intricately designed henna tattoos. An advocate for all things natural and self-care related, Unwind Distributors Director Loeri Robinson aims to bridge the gap between self-pampering and remaining healthy while doing it.

“I'm really into self-care. I'm really into taking care of your mind, your body, your spirit and your soul,” Robinson explained. “It is so important to find that balance and so I'm always seeking the best (and most natural) ingredients.”

With over 240 colours to choose from, Dazzle Dry guarantees quick drying in just five minutes and does not require the use of UV lights. It also promises a long-lasting and chip-free wear that is hypoallergenic and free of harsh chemicals.

In addition to the launch, health coach Kamila McDonald was announced as the first Caribbean ambassador of MODe, a protein powder mix that Unwind Distributors is exclusively licensed to distribute. Guests were offered sips of wine and MODe while being pampered.

Wednesday Social shares the spatacular highlights!