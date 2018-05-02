M-10 Bar & Grill — A New Look!
Finger foods, sweet treats and, of course, a range of liquors and wines were available to the elegantly-clad guests who joined manager Marvin Tenn at 6 Vineyard Road on Monday last for the official opening of the newly renovated bar at his M-10 Bar & Grill establishment.
The six-month-long renovation project culminated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring wife of the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew Juliet Holness.
Throughout the Wray & Nephew-supported, red-carpet affair, attendees enjoyed chicken kebabs, panko shrimp and garden salad, beef sliders and curry goat spring rolls — among a host of other offerings — from the menu, imbibed wines supplied by Betco Premier Limited and satisfied sweet tooth cravings with offerings from Pastries by JAN chef Janeil Rose, notably, mixed berry trifles, chocolate raspberry squares topped with fresh fruit and cheesecake squares of the strawberry, rum and raisin, and Baileys Irish cream varieties.
Against the backdrop of Natalie Somers' elegant décor and musical selections by turntablist DJ Courtney, guests raised copious toasts to the popular eatery.
The new-look M-10 also now features a patio outfitted with paintings by Peter Peart — all done on tiles.
