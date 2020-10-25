Make Bold Design Moves with Tile City

There are not many Corporate Area retail outfits where at 2:00 pm on a rainy afternoon, during a pandemic, the store buzzes with activity. But then again, not every business is Tile City. On day two of #designweekja2020, the #OTeam broadcast live from the Constant Spring Road design hub. Tile City spokesperson Kerry-Ann Tracey had an exciting conversation about Bold Design with Design Week conceptualiser Novia McDonald-Whyte.

But Tile City doing rousing business on a weekday should not come as a surprise. In addition to the Christmas season fast approaching, when many people decide to undergo home improvement projects, the pandemic has forced many to spend so much more time at home. And whether we wish to pass the time or improve living spaces, might as well undertake a design project.

During the virtual presentation, Tracey took viewers on a tour of Tile City and highlighted premium brands such as bluetooth-controlled Big Ass Fans, exquisitely manufactured Porcelanosa flooring, and design trends like mixed-material mosaic to make a backsplash really pop. Another highlight of the tour were the wood-look porcelain tiles. We were floored! For the better part of the last five years, porcelain tiles have been the go-to for interior designers and builders. They are more durable than ceramic and marble, stain-resistant and when correctly installed, almost waterproof. With a lick of technological innovation, porcelain tiles have been elevated to look exactly like hardwood, without the need for attentive care.

But wait, there was more in store. Well, across the way in the Kohler showroom, interior designer Vanessa Paisley Clare titillated Design Week's online viewers by spotlighting Kohler's Veil suite. From Internet-enabled, voice-controlled mirrors to a soaking tub with curves that cradle the body to an intelligent ergonomically-designed toilet with hands-free opening. Fun fact: You can draw a bath in the Veil tub from your smartphone. So as you near home, set the perfect temp, and it will fill up so when you get home, you're ready to soak away the day's stresses.

In commemoration of #designweekja2020, Tile City is offering up to 10% off selected premium brands and up to 40% off selected tiles. There is also special combo pricing on selected bathroom sinks that are purchased with soft-close drawers. If you're hard-pressed to find exactly what you're looking for, Tile City facilitates special orders from existing suppliers. Fulfilment of these takes between two to six weeks. So, whether you're buying directly from stock, or doing a special order, any trip to Tile City will encourage you to make bold design moves.

#designweekja2020 is made possible with the support of the National Housing Trust, National Commercial Bank, ARC Manufacturing Limited, and H&L Rapid True Value.

