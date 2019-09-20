Mexican Independence: A Spirited and Heartfelt Tradition

Mexico has always attracted a lot of attention. Whether it was in the 1600s with the manufacturing of tequila, or in the 70s when tourists couldn't get enough of Acapulco. There were the early aughts when hipsters found refuge in Tulum, or the last decade when every 'chef' wanted to learn how to make an authentic taco. Mexico's history goes way beyond the familiar imagery of Mexican life and culture. Like so many other formerly colonised nations, its history is rooted in resistance and revolution.

Throughout Mexico, September 16 is regarded as Independence Day. On that day in 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Roman Catholic priest and revolutionary leader, urged Mexicans to rise up against the Spanish-born ruling class with El Grito de la Independencia (the Cry of Independence). The ringing of church bells backed this cry hence its centrality to Mexican Independence celebrations.

Last Friday, Mexican ambassador to Jamaica Juan José González Mijares and his wife Guadalupe López de Llergo Cornejo opened the doors of their Cherry Gardens home for the celebration.

The ambassador threw a grand fiesta complete with a mariachi band that was flown in from Mexico, an authentic Mexican spread prepared by chefs from Spanish hotel chains Moon Palace and Grand Palladium, margaritas that seemed to flow all night long, and lots of tequila!

The original bell ringing of 1810 was accompanied by shouts of “Viva Mexico” by patriotic Mexicans. However, in Jamaica last Friday night, the shouts of joy celebrated diplomatic ties, and community.