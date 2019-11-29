MoDA Runway Turns 8
Friday Social
Now in its the eighth year, the Collection MoDA series, brainchild of concept fashion store KERRY manwomanhome principal Kerry-Ann Clarke, took place Thursday last at the Worthington, Spanish Court Hotel. The cocktail hour gave ivory-draped hostesses the opportunity to serve MoDA Cosmopolitans and Sparkling Goose and prompt patrons to take full advantage of the Grey Goose branded step-and-repeat that mimicked the feel of strutting on a runway. There were, too, Acqua Panna, Häagen-Dazs, CPJ, Sagicor Investments and Grey Goose outlets.
What's a fashion show without Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé? CPJ certainly got the fashion memo! Coconut Mojitos courtesy of Sagicor as well as CK Mondavi and Family Pinot Grigio and Red Blend were also well-received and the soundscape of DJ Iren Siren. This year's series debut event opened with a riveting Cirque de Soleil-inspired performance led by National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC) Ballet Mistress Kerry-Ann Henry, directed by Oshane Ellis and featuring a contortionist, young ballet dancers Solae and Sahai Panton and an aerial silk acrobatic duo who unravelled ceiling-mounted neon silk ties to signal the official opening of the runway.
The show, powered by Main Events, with patrons nestled comfortably inside the uber-fab Tai-Flora Luxe tent, presented the collections of eight notable designers including iconic Trinbagonian couturier Claudia Pegus,Venezuelan-American visual artist and fashion & textile designer Lisu Vega, MoDA fave Carlton Jones (missing from the runway for the past two seasons), Kimmysticclo by Bridal/Evening Gown and ready-to-wear designer Kimon Baptiste-St Rose, Detroit-based, Project Runway Season 9 contestant Joshua Christensen,
Liberian-born and Project Runway season 5 finalist Korto Momolu and the lone Jamaican designer, Andre Stephens who presented Premier Gentleman, a menswear collection.
Germain Smith from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) closed the show with a pageant-inspired monochromatic collection from his Kym'Asia line. Friday Social takes you inside the haute affair. See Sunday's Style Observer for the runway collections.
