More Goodness! GREENS PLEASE!

The healthy food clan was out in their numbers last Tuesday to celebrate the launch of organic farmer and food stylist Donna Noble and her photographer daughter Robyn's cookbook, My Goodness! Greens. The book, a collection of whole food salads and green recipes, was launched at Pallet Restaurant and Bar and curated by Donna Noble, features photos by her daughter Robyn. “ My Goodness! Greens is a dream and a journey. It is about good food and doing what you love, and I am so happy to finally be able to share it with you,” said Donna. Check out our final snapshots as Saturday Social wraps coverage .