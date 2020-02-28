Friends revealed Tuesday evening that they have been pushing Donna Noble to publish a cookbook ever since she started her organic farm in the Blue Mountains many years ago. The Happy Gate Farm, which served as inspiration for Noble's recipes, was the only certified organic vegetable farm in Jamaica for years. As she addressed the intimate group that gathered at Pallet in Liguanea Plaza for the launch of her newly published book My Goodness! Greens last Tuesday, Noble shared insights on its production.

“The idea of eating greens, growing good food while being mindful about the environment, has all been said by so many. But as I wrote, I found that a story was evolving, and it was my family's. So that is what My Goodness! Greens is about,” she said.

Guests enjoyed the rustic ambience of the space as they sipped on the evening's signature cocktail, the Woodford Mule, while taste-testing some of Noble's fave recipes: The Classic Woodford salad, Moroccan-inspired couscous salad, and zucchini pasta, with wheat berries and toasted sunflower seed dressing; yummy options for the Lenten season and beyond.

