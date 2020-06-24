Nestlé Jamaica Limited Turns 80

Wednesday Social

Nestlé Jamaica Limited officially turned 80 in March, but due to the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic the company shifted gears and focused more on philanthropy in the communities, shelving plans for its birthday celebration. Fast-forward three months later and it was time to celebrate internally the company's commitment and contribution to Jamaica since 1940. Under the theme “Our Roots Run Deep”, the over 100 employees celebrated virtually via Microsoft Teams. The set-up was complete with gifts, a fabulous abstract cake by local patissiere Terri-Ann Brown from Kukup Kreations and a DJ to boot.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT