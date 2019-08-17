Social - New Wave

Scores of patrons turned up Monday evening at Janga's for the screening of three short films and two documentaries notably Mango War produced by Kyle Chin, One Patty by Gay Magnus, Going Down by Mezan Ayoka, Real Talk by Annia Freer, and Catch The Wave by Jordan Mars. Delighted by the strong show of support was New Wave creative director Lindsey Lodenquai, who underscored the movement's mandate to promote local culture and talent.

This was not lost on film-maker Chin, who, during the open mic session, expressed gratitude to those in attendance for their support of the NewWave initiative. “The Propella Initiative,” he continued, “is designed to nurture Jamaican content creators through the Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA) in collaboration with CHASE Fund and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Janga's staff was kept busy throughout the evening as patrons made full use of the menu. Between the movies and DJ Drumline the tempo was kept upbeat while patrons were entertained. Tasked with ensuring the event's seamless running was Television Jamaica (TVJ) Intense host Ashley Miller.