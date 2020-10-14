Nothing like a good Pitch

Jamaican activist, lawyer, and artist Joan “Nanook” Webley is one of three Jamaicans to cover the latest issue of UK publication Pitch Cool.

Award-winning founder, editor, and creative director of The Pitch Fanzine, Jamaican-born Sherry Collins says the October 2020 issue is special and “celebrates black and people of colour brand founders, who are not only future-proofers but are also championing their culture and community”.

The Pitch Fanzine was founded by Collins to challenge inequality, discrimination, and the lack of diversity in the creative industry, whilst simultaneously showcasing outstanding contemporary talent in its publication Pitch.

The other cover stars are Jamaica's first nail varnish brand founder and manufacturer Annabel Glaze, with her brand Bella's Beautique; and Caribbean tech queen Ingrid Riley, founder of online platform Rebel Grrl Media. The publication launches today.

Wednesday Social shares more.