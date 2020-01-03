International and local scene stealers certainly got the memo that New Year's Eve with Chris Blackwell at the haute Golden Eye was the hottest ticket.

The evening commenced around 7:30 with a buffet-style dinner that offered a plethora of local favourites complete with a sugar cane and jelly coconut stand. As the clock ticked closer to the end of the year DJs Drewburd, Sean G and Shabbaaaaa started to build the vibes. The dance floor was soon at capacity. On the stroke of midnight guests eagerly welcomed the start of 2020