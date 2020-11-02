On Your Masks, Get Set, Shop!
Shopping during COVID-19 has become a military exercise that rewards focus, order, and speed. A lot has shifted to e-commerce spaces, but there is something about a brick-and-mortar experience, especially in Jamaica, that can't be replaced with a brown box dropped at one's gate. Jamaican retail is still fighting the good fight, and The Jamaica Observer's Take Style Out (TSO) is here to contribute to its success.
Thursday, October 29, was the first day of TSO 2020. The #OTeam donned masks and headed to Constant Spring Road to participate in the buzz and see what people were buying.
First stop was Ammar's in Mall Plaza. The staff was attentive, and though not extremely busy with customers, the focused Ammar's team ensured that every rack and every shelf was organised. All things were bright and beautiful at Ammar's. Customers were shopping mainly for clothing; a few purchased suitcases, but dodged the lensman. Next stop was Answers for Children. The skies opened up, but that did not deter seasoned and expectant parents from visiting the store. Answers for Children was, too, beautifully laid out and organised to ensure health protocols were met without negatively affecting the shopping experience.
