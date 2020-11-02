On Your Masks, Get Set, Shop! Part II
Welcome to the second part in our series recapping TSO 2020. Yes, it still happened this year, and why not? A trip to Fontana Waterloo Square was a balm for these weary and uncertain times.
Thankfully, there were a few parking spots available. It was a treat to hear laughs (beneath masks) and see people happily shopping and boosting the economy. Plus, shopping at Fontana Waterloo Square is such a joy. Attentive staff, a wide assortment of quality merchandise, locally made items, and TSO discounts all contributed to an above-par experience.
The #O Team had a great time shopping and snapping pics. Enjoy.
