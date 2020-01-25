One Love as Marella Discovery 2 docks in Port Royal

Just over 1,800 passengers — 30 of whom were Jamaicans - etched their names in history as they disembarked the Marella Discovery 2 in Port Royal on Monday. First to set foot on Port Royal soil were Hanover natives Addan and Cislyn Hamilton from Toronto, Canada. A stream of eager cruise ship guests followed and boarded tour buses to various cultural and historic attractions. Many took advantage of being in the gem that is Port Royal and spent the day touring heritage sights and interacting with locals while soaking up the town's old world charm.

And as the evening drew near, the Port Royal Pier came alive with activity as Main Event transformed the space into a shopping village and party central. Bee Sweet Honey, Tortuga Rum Cakes, Nescafé, Devon House I Scream, Appleton Estate, Red Stripe, Walkerswood Caribbean Foods, Jablum Coffee, Port Royal Jamaica Rum all set up shop on the perimeter of the pier. After a day of fun in the sun, Canadians and Brits quenched their thirst with Catherine's Peak water at the Grace Hydration Zone. And for those who wanted to take home garb from local designers, Mark Anthony, Keneea Linton, and Cameil Sinclair had racks full, ready to be purchased. After sampling authentic Jamaican music courtesy of The Ashe Company, Jamique Ensemble, Ken Boothe and Gem Myers, led by compère Debbie Bissoon, the locals bade farewell to the tourists. And at a few minutes past 7:00 pm, as Bob Marley's One Love reverberated through the air, cruise ship guests waved their phone flashlights in a stirring light show against the inky night sky, signalling those on the pier to follow suit as Marella Discovery 2 left Port Royal for Montego Bay. Saturday Social shares highlights.