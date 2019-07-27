Our Music, Our Festival

Since its inception, Reggae Sumfest has proven itself to be the greatest reggae show on earth. This year, an estimated 10,000 visitors came to The Rock to see some of the best local talent. So much so, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has indicated that J$1 billion was generated at the just-concluded music festival.

