Patriotism on display at AMCHAM Awards
Friday Social
On Tuesday, AMCHAM Jamaica under the distinguished patronage of Honorary Chairman, US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia presented its 10th Annual Business & Civic Leadership Awards at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The formal affair saw local business leaders and members of the diplomatic corps gathering in the Grand Jamaica Suite to celebrate excellence.
Lush, large potted plants lined the porte-cochère; inside the Petals & Promises decorated space was an elegant mix of black, green and gold. Cheryl Waite's oversized floral centrepieces adorned each table creating a tropical vibe, while gold and black napkins and chargers upped the style quotient.
Compère Catherine Carter introduced AMCHAM President Ann-Dawn Young Sang whose remarks preceded guest speaker, United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia.
The evening's special awardees included Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and notable businessman and hotelier Kevin Hendrickson, whose significant contribution to Jamaica's development earned him the President's Award.
Entertainment was provided by Dwight Richards & Friends and youngsters of the CitiMusic Band.
Friday Social shares highlights.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy