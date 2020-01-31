Patriotism on display at AMCHAM Awards

On Tuesday, AMCHAM Jamaica under the distinguished patronage of Honorary Chairman, US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia presented its 10th Annual Business & Civic Leadership Awards at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The formal affair saw local business leaders and members of the diplomatic corps gathering in the Grand Jamaica Suite to celebrate excellence.

Lush, large potted plants lined the porte-cochère; inside the Petals & Promises decorated space was an elegant mix of black, green and gold. Cheryl Waite's oversized floral centrepieces adorned each table creating a tropical vibe, while gold and black napkins and chargers upped the style quotient.

Compère Catherine Carter introduced AMCHAM President Ann-Dawn Young Sang whose remarks preceded guest speaker, United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia.

The evening's special awardees included Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and notable businessman and hotelier Kevin Hendrickson, whose significant contribution to Jamaica's development earned him the President's Award.

Entertainment was provided by Dwight Richards & Friends and youngsters of the CitiMusic Band.

Friday Social shares highlights.