PM Lauds Miss World

There's no doubt that the crowning of St Thomas native Toni-Ann Singh as Miss World 2019 has upped the ante on the festive celebrations.

Saturday Social shares more highlights from her homecoming reception hosted Sunday last, by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the lawns of Jamaica House.

The PM in his address pledged to develop St Thomas. “When you come back you will have an even greater sense of pride, that your parish is a focal point of development,” he stated to appreciative applause.