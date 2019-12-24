Prime Minister fêtes Miss World

On day three of her four-day visit to the island, Miss World Toni-Ann Singh rubbed shoulders with her predecessors and graciously thanked the nation for its warm reception, while urging Jamaicans to help her make the world a better place.

“It's so lovely to be here. I am so grateful for this experience, and to experience such a warm welcome home...I am humbled to bring home this crown, but this crown, although it is so beautiful, represents so much more; it represents work that has to be done and that I can't do alone,” said Singh.

The reception, hosted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the lawns of Jamaica House, allowed members of the diplomatic corps, politicos, stakeholders and other well-wishers the opportunity to thank Singh for lifting the island's spirit for the Yuletide season.

“We have been walking on air,” said Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, summing up the feeling of the nation to a fourth Jamaican being crowned Miss World. “I use this opportunity to thank the chairman and CEO of Miss World Julia Morley for making it possible for Miss World to come home and give our nation this great Christmas gift”.

Chairperson of the NCB Foundation Thalia Lyn kick-started Singh's Beauty With a Purpose campaign with a $1-million donation — an initial $500,000 donation that was subsequently matched by chairman Michael Lee-Chin — from the Make A Wish Project. “We will certainly help you to get more donations for your Beauty With a Purpose [project],” added Lyn.

The celebration, produced by Lenford Salmon, with technical support from Main Event and catering by Michele Williams's Moveable Feast Caterers, was a fitting way to wrap Singh's visit. Performers J Summa, Sherita Lewis and Jamila Falak were also part of the entertainment package.

“Minister Grange, the selections that you have curated here for us are excellent,” said Holness. “Jamaica competed against 110 other countries, and when I look back at the competition they were all very beautiful and talented people, but there was something special about Toni-Ann. A sincerity, an honesty that exuded itself and a sense of purpose, and I believe that that is what determined [her] wearing the crown today.”

Though her beauty and grace have been discussed, Singh's vocal ability stunned the world as she performed Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing during the competition. Singh's rendition has since been professionally recorded and is now the theme music for a promotional video.

“This video that you've watched, all the proceeds, anything that's donated...every single penny is going to go in the hands of the children that you've seen in this video and into the 10 (and other) countries that we visit this year, and it gets to serve as a legacy, and we get to start that right here at home in Jamaica. We get to effect change all across the world. That is what being a Jamaican has taught me: resilience and caring for other people. But I need your help, and so anything you can do...thank you, Prime Minister. Thank you to everyone...who is willing to work with me to make this world a better place,” Singh commented.

The highlight of the night came when two of Singh's predecessors, Miss World 1976 Cindy Breakspeare and Miss World 1993 Lisa Hanna joined her onstage for a photo op with Holness and Grange.

Singer Richie Stephens wrapped the celebration with a performance as guests tried to secure the perfect selfie moment with the beauty queen.