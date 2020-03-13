Progressive Grocers Celebrates Two Decades
Friday Social
The Progressive Grocers story is one of family, fortitude and fearlessness. The group celebrated two decades of operation last Monday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel and honoured those who were with the team from inception and those who joined along the way.
With key corporate partners, government officials and staffers from locations across the island gathered, the Debbie Bissoon-hosted programme included a welcome from Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Chairman Albert Lym and director Timothy Lym, greetings from Wisynco Group Ltd Chairman William Mahfood, as well as GraceKennedy Ltd CEO Senator Don Wehby, the recognition of corporate partners, and a walk down memory lane with Managing Director Sing Chin, who announced the opening of Fresh Foods, another Super Valu store, this Easter.
Guest of honour Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his address, took the opportunity to congratulate the company and the employees, who, he said, “really make the business work”. Holness, in highlighting the social responsibility of Progressive Grocers, mentioned its work with the Jamaican Cancer Society, Food for the Poor, and the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation. The event, organised by Darren Virtue and Renee James of Complete Marketing Solutions and with production value added by Sparkles Production, was the perfect way to celebrate the platinum anniversary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy