Progressive Grocers Celebrates Two Decades

The Progressive Grocers story is one of family, fortitude and fearlessness. The group celebrated two decades of operation last Monday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel and honoured those who were with the team from inception and those who joined along the way.

With key corporate partners, government officials and staffers from locations across the island gathered, the Debbie Bissoon-hosted programme included a welcome from Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Chairman Albert Lym and director Timothy Lym, greetings from Wisynco Group Ltd Chairman William Mahfood, as well as GraceKennedy Ltd CEO Senator Don Wehby, the recognition of corporate partners, and a walk down memory lane with Managing Director Sing Chin, who announced the opening of Fresh Foods, another Super Valu store, this Easter.

Guest of honour Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his address, took the opportunity to congratulate the company and the employees, who, he said, “really make the business work”. Holness, in highlighting the social responsibility of Progressive Grocers, mentioned its work with the Jamaican Cancer Society, Food for the Poor, and the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation. The event, organised by Darren Virtue and Renee James of Complete Marketing Solutions and with production value added by Sparkles Production, was the perfect way to celebrate the platinum anniversary.