Record-Breaking Year for Guardian Life
Guardian Life Limited (GLL) last Saturday revealed its highest profit yet at the company's 2020 Annual Awards, held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The announcement, made by President Eric Hosin, set the tone for an evening of celebration with team members being honoured for their hard work and dedication. A stalwart of Guardian Life, and one of the company's undisputed fashionistas, Audrey Basanta-Henry, was also recognised for her “18 years of remarkable and unwavering contribution to the well-being of all its employees” in an emotional presentation that warmed the hearts of all in attendance. And it seems Basanta-Henry's inimitable style has rubbed off on other GLL employees as there was no shortage of haute moments on the red carpet. Sunday Social wraps highlights with this stylish bunch.
Plus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Wednesday Social incorrectly identified Guardian Life Limted Million Dollar round Table qualifying member Aida Davis as Ann Marie Ashman. We apologise for this error.
