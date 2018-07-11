Rotary Club of Trafalgar – New Heights, New Mission, New Vision

T he Maurine Capleton for MC décor-styled Pavilion of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, on Sunday, welcomed Rotary dignitaries, family members and friends to witness the installation of Janelle Pantry-Coke as the 10th president of the Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights.

Blanketed in the offerings of a languid afternoon buffet brunch, the occasion functioned, too, as a celebration of several high-achieving members of the club.

Awards for Club Spirit, Presidential Recognition, Rotarian of the Year and Director of the Year, were issued during the event co-chaired by attorney-at-law Tamara Francis Riley-Dunn, and the organisation's immediate past president Gareth Manning.

Manning then completed the institution's traditional symbolic changing of the guard by handing over the gavel and the bell to Pantry-Coke, after she and her executive body were sworn in by Rotary District 7020 Jamaica South-West Assistant Governor Judy Hylton.

During her acceptance speech, Pantry-Coke recalled her almost decade-long journey with the Rotary Club and spoke of the impact Rotary has had on her life.

“Being a member of Rotary has not only afforded me an opportunity to be a leader in my community while building lasting friendships, but it has also given me an opportunity to fulfil my purpose through service,” Pantry-Coke informed her guests.

She continued by referencing the club's relationship with the Adonijah Group of Schools, an institution catering to the development and engagement of children with special needs, as one of the avenues through which she has been able to offer such service.

Pantry-Coke also used the platform to request support in executing the year's major project with the institution.

“I want to use this opportunity to solicit your help in serving Adonijah. We need your help to assist Adonijah in expanding its therapeutic programmes through the provision of aquatic therapy. This form of therapy will greatly enhance the children's quality of life and improve their productivity, especially those who are autistic,” an emotional Pantry-Coke said.

Pantry-Coke's presentation was followed by the ceremonial cutting of the “Be An Inspiration” cake.

The keynote address delivered by Haresh Ramchandani, past district governor of Rotary District 7020, was underscored by a challenge for more collaboration, and for Rotarians to share Rotary with others.

The organisation, Ramchandani said, leverages the power of its members to achieve greater impact. Ramchandani further stated that greater impact could also be achieved through the forging of partnerships with other similar foundations, locally and internationally. “Individually, there's only so much you can do. But when you come together in an organisation like Rotary and utilise the multiplying effect of Rotary and its partners, the impact would be greater,” Ramchandani posited.

Ramchandani also spoke to the period of transformation that the Rotary is undergoing, which is a direct response to what he suggests is a noticeable shift worldwide.

“We have a new vision statement,” Ramchandani posited. “We also have a new initiative to roll out. You've been hearing about the areas of focus, and we want to talk about education, and disease prevention, and peace. But right now what we're looking at is could we add another focus, maybe the environment. That's potentially one. So right now that conversation is going on. We're evolving as an organisation, and everybody's voice is important.”

He concluded his presentation by underscoring the importance of being part of a group such as Rotary International as opposed to working as a single entity.

“Ask yourself, 'can I do it on my own?' I know your answer is 'no'. And therefore, my friends, you need to come on board.”

The afternoon's proceedings also included a Dutch auction — chaired by club treasurer Horace “Hugo” Matthews — where a Haitian-bought painting, and a hand-crafted necklace from Pieces of Bianca, were up for grabs. The coveted items were subsequently claimed by Graham Jervis and President-elect Janelle Wagstaffe, respectively. Past President Dalton Fowles was the winner of a raffled bottle of the Cabernet Sauvignon Freak Show.

Entertainment came by way of trumpeter Craige Henry, and Chevaughn James, who was the afternoon's designated disc jock.

It was indeed a well-spent afternoon celebrating the principles of goodwill, fellowship, and service.

The function came to a close with the induction of two new members into the Trafalgar New Heights family.

Dr Patrick Adizua, Rotary district governor, District 7020, and Bob Warner Jr, Rotary past district governor, District 6150, were also in attendance. Dr Patrick Adizua, was installed Saturday night as Rotary district governor

— Desmond Dennis

Patrick Adizua Installed as Rotary District Governor

Dr Patrick Adizua was on Saturday, July 7, 2018, formally installed as the 2018/2019 Governor of Rotary International District 7020.

At an elegant banquet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel witnessed by his wife Dr Lesline Adizua, daughters Regina and Izuka and over 300 Rotarians from Jamaica and overseas, Dr Adizua pledged to add to “the glorious history” of Rotary.

He said that teamwork would be crucial to fulfilling the 2018/19 Rotary Mandate “Be The Inspiration” and the District 7020 theme “Share Your Love for Rotary”.

Noting that “Rotary cannot achieve complete success without the participation and cooperation of all members of the team”, Dr Adizua said “we are leaning heavily on empowering our young generation.”

The installation ceremony had the distinction of attendance by Mr Barry Rassin, Rotary International President and Esther Rassin and Rotary District 7020 Governor 2017/18, Dr Robert Leger and his wife Rosa

District 7020 includes: Jamaica, Haiti, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Turks & Caicos, St Martin, St Maarten, Anguilla, and St Bartholomew.