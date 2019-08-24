Rum: A National Treasure

After witnessing the massive turnout at the Jamaica Rum Festival in February, Saturday Social has accepted that Jamaica is indeed rum country. It's therefore no surprise that rum lovers couldn't get enough of last weekend's #NationalRumDayJa festivities. We're still sharing highlights a week later.

On Friday, August 16, Appleton Estate had many rum-loving Jamaicans scurrying to their favourite haunts to get complimentary Appleton X-Ale cocktails at happy hour (between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm). The #NationalRumDayJa festivities had started and patrons worldwide were taking selfies or toasting to solid relationships and conviviality over shots of Jamaican rum or rum-infused cocktails. What are you doing this weekend? Saturday Social shares flashbacks from #NationalRumDayJa 2019.