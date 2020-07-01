Sagicor 50th Anniversary

Sagicor's 50th anniversary 'thank you' virtual concert was one for the books. The event was streamed live across the company's social media pages on Sunday, June 28 and brought out the the big names in gospel, reggae, and dancehall. Reggae frontliners included Freddie McGregor, Tessanne Chin, and Christopher Martin.

Martin brought the heat with Cheater's Prayer and his new single, Big Big, whilst Chin mellowed the vibes with Hideaway, Anything's Possible, and thrilled her audience with a cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic Bridge Over Troubled Water. McGregor closed the show on a high with a strong performance of his best hits, including I Was Born a Winner and Big Ship.

Gospel heavy-hitters included Carlene Davis, Jermaine Edwards, and Rondell Positive, as well as VC, Carey Sayles and new acts Rhoda Isabella and Nickika also delivered winning performances and received hearty endorsement from the viewers on social media.

Alysia White, assistant vice-president and head of marketing, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said the event was successful in showcasing a talented line-up of local gospel and reggae acts, and received significant support from people tuning in from home, both here and abroad.

“This was a way for us to say thank you to our clients, our stakeholders, our team members, and the public for their support over the years, and I am happy persons tuned in and had a great time. It was all very good vibes, which is so important during this time,” she said.

In addition to the performances, the live show featured interviews by Sagicor executives and team members and offered the chance for viewers to participate and win prizes. Congratulatory shout-outs were also featured from the Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips, Olympian Usain Bolt, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, and motivational speaker Raphael Saul, among others.

Sagicor Group Jamaica commenced its anniversary celebrations on June 1. The company, which was started in 1970 as Life of Jamaica (LOJ) by founder and current director emeritus R Danny Williams, was the first locally owned life insurance company and the first life insurance company to be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The financial conglomerate offers products and services in the areas of banking, insurance, investments, real estate, asset management, and retirement planning.

Wednesday Social shares more from Sagicor.