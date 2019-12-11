Scotiabank Jamaica takes clients to Brunch on the Farm
Business Social
S everal clients of Scotiabank Jamaica spent Sunday afternoon enjoying Brunch on the Farm — the financial institution's 2019 holiday client event. A portion of the field of Caymanas Polo Club was transformed into romanticised ideation of farm life — all that was missing were bales of hay! Guests were given straw hats to shield them from the sun's rays and Mason jars from which to sip top-shelf spirits.
Murray's catered the brunch and provided a delicious and moreish selection that comprised curry goat (but of course), glazed ham, jerk pork, roti, grilled chicken, pasta, ackee and salt fish, fried bammy, and a pone that deserves to be served at every event going forward.
Guests could relax under a shaded area, participate in sip and paint, play games such as Jenga and cornhole, or dance to the tunes provided by Coppershot. There, too, was a surprise performance by Beenie Man, who thrilled with a number of his classics.
Brunch on the Farm was a delightful way to spend a Sunday afternoon and a fitting start to the holiday party season.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy