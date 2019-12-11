Scotiabank Jamaica takes clients to Brunch on the Farm

S everal clients of Scotiabank Jamaica spent Sunday afternoon enjoying Brunch on the Farm — the financial institution's 2019 holiday client event. A portion of the field of Caymanas Polo Club was transformed into romanticised ideation of farm life — all that was missing were bales of hay! Guests were given straw hats to shield them from the sun's rays and Mason jars from which to sip top-shelf spirits.

Murray's catered the brunch and provided a delicious and moreish selection that comprised curry goat (but of course), glazed ham, jerk pork, roti, grilled chicken, pasta, ackee and salt fish, fried bammy, and a pone that deserves to be served at every event going forward.

Guests could relax under a shaded area, participate in sip and paint, play games such as Jenga and cornhole, or dance to the tunes provided by Coppershot. There, too, was a surprise performance by Beenie Man, who thrilled with a number of his classics.

Brunch on the Farm was a delightful way to spend a Sunday afternoon and a fitting start to the holiday party season.