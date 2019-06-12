Set The Spirit Free

The cool gentle Mandeville breeze and the rustic musical stylings of the Jamaican mento band New Revelation created the ideal atmosphere on Sunday for Cutting Edge Gourmet principal Débè-Ann Lange-Chen and Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum senior blender David Morrison to host Débè and David's Rum Pairing — an afternoon of indulgence in prime Jamaican rum and cuisine.

Against the backdrop of the familiar aroma of brined pork and grilled beef, lovers of good food came out to enjoy delectable dishes, complemented by healthy swigs of premium cocktails, blended and curated by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum senior blender David Morrison.

Wednesday Social was grillside and shares sumptuous highlights.