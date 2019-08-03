SOCIAL: Shades of Africa
The Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation in partnership with Cereal Partners Worldwide made an announcement recently that the organisation will make monthly donations of breakfast cereal and ultra-high temperature processing (UHT) milk for the rest of the year to Eve for Life, to help feed children who form part of another population served by the organisation: orphan and vulnerable children (OVC). The foundation also invited 100 children and their chaperones from the organisation across the island to view The Lion King last weekend under the theme 'Shades of Africa'.
Saturday Social shares highlights.
