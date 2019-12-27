Sounds A Lot LIKE CHRISTMAS

There's a fine art to putting together and hosting a holiday party, and DownSound Entertainment CEO Joe Bogdanovich and his team appear to have it down to a science. The secret to throwing a memorable party is having a welcoming host and an eclectic mix of guests — last Thursday's end-of-year Christmas bash had these in spades.

Upon entering DownSound HQ the Great Gatsby-themed décor caught your eye, but the sight of many of The Rock's who's who held your gaze. From musical artistes to politicians to corporate executives, the guest list was as eclectic as the cast of a superhero blockbuster.

One of the highlights of the night was the dissolution of the long-standing 'feud' between dancehall legend Elephant Man and recording artiste Harry Toddler. The duo demonstrated that they were, once again, 'bonafides', by performing their 2010 hit Many Many. This delighted every guest, and the glowing screens of smartphones recording the performance were proof. But give Elephant Man a microphone, and you'll get a concert.

The “Energy God” showed that he still deserves the designation. With veteran dancehall dancer/choreographer John Hype by his side, Elephant Man led guests onto the dance floor where the vibe was, in a word, hype.

During a brief presentation, Bogdanovich highlighted DownSound's many milestones and left attendees on tenterhooks with a tease that Reggae Sumfest 2020 will be one for the books. Bogdanovich's son Josef Bogdanovich III, affectionately called Joey, gave the vote of thanks. It was endearing and created a tender moment that elicited a collective and sincere “aww” from the audience.

Ask any consummate host, and you will be told that the best parties are the ones that capture the mood of the occasion and have guests leaving happier than they arrived. DownSound Entertainment's Christmas bash ticked all the boxes of the holiday party rubric and had guests giggling and humming Many Many and saying “Shizzle” as they walked toward their cars.