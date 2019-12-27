Sounds A Lot LIKE CHRISTMAS
There's a fine art to putting together and hosting a holiday party, and DownSound Entertainment CEO Joe Bogdanovich and his team appear to have it down to a science. The secret to throwing a memorable party is having a welcoming host and an eclectic mix of guests — last Thursday's end-of-year Christmas bash had these in spades.
Upon entering DownSound HQ the Great Gatsby-themed décor caught your eye, but the sight of many of The Rock's who's who held your gaze. From musical artistes to politicians to corporate executives, the guest list was as eclectic as the cast of a superhero blockbuster.
One of the highlights of the night was the dissolution of the long-standing 'feud' between dancehall legend Elephant Man and recording artiste Harry Toddler. The duo demonstrated that they were, once again, 'bonafides', by performing their 2010 hit Many Many. This delighted every guest, and the glowing screens of smartphones recording the performance were proof. But give Elephant Man a microphone, and you'll get a concert.
The “Energy God” showed that he still deserves the designation. With veteran dancehall dancer/choreographer John Hype by his side, Elephant Man led guests onto the dance floor where the vibe was, in a word, hype.
During a brief presentation, Bogdanovich highlighted DownSound's many milestones and left attendees on tenterhooks with a tease that Reggae Sumfest 2020 will be one for the books. Bogdanovich's son Josef Bogdanovich III, affectionately called Joey, gave the vote of thanks. It was endearing and created a tender moment that elicited a collective and sincere “aww” from the audience.
Ask any consummate host, and you will be told that the best parties are the ones that capture the mood of the occasion and have guests leaving happier than they arrived. DownSound Entertainment's Christmas bash ticked all the boxes of the holiday party rubric and had guests giggling and humming Many Many and saying “Shizzle” as they walked toward their cars.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy