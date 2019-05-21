Stars Among Stars
Tuesday Social
Devon House Development Limited celebrated its 138th anniversary last Saturday on the lawns of the Formal Gardens, Devon House with a fund-raising initiative — Jazz Under The Stars. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Jennifer Griffith, members of the diplomatic corps and other music enthusiasts showed up at 8:00 pm in anticipation of the line-up.
Fab 5, the evening's resident band, opened the show with renditions of Jamaican classics creating the perfect ambiance for a magical evening of soulful music under the stars. Jamaican-born and Canadian-South African jazz singers Jay Douglas and Lorraine Klaasen also graced the stage with interactive and vibrant performances, respectively. The sweet sounds of Jamaica's First Lady of Jazz, Myrna Hague brought the audience to their feet and ended with chants of encore.
With support from major sponsor Tourism Enhancement Fund, the fund-raiser's proceeds were in aid of the restoration process at Devon House, as it continues to uphold its stature as Jamaica's number one culinary destination in tourism and gastronomy.
