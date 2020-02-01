Studio One's Enduring Legacy

Just in time for Reggae Month, Studio One unveiled an impressive mural honouring the enduring legacy of its pioneering founder Clement “Coxsone” Dodd on Wednesday at its compound. It was a night of fond remembrances, and for some, a crash course in Jamaican music history (fun fact: over 10,000 songs have been released on the Studio One label). The event was an acknowledgement of the indelible role that Dodd played in the creation of a distinct Jamaican sound and his influence on our history. Guests marvelled at the roll call of Dodd's accomplishments, which brought home the Beethoven quote “Music is a higher revelation than philosophy.”