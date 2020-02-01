Studio One's Enduring Legacy
Just in time for Reggae Month, Studio One unveiled an impressive mural honouring the enduring legacy of its pioneering founder Clement “Coxsone” Dodd on Wednesday at its compound. It was a night of fond remembrances, and for some, a crash course in Jamaican music history (fun fact: over 10,000 songs have been released on the Studio One label). The event was an acknowledgement of the indelible role that Dodd played in the creation of a distinct Jamaican sound and his influence on our history. Guests marvelled at the roll call of Dodd's accomplishments, which brought home the Beethoven quote “Music is a higher revelation than philosophy.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy