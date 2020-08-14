Stush in the Bush is back from its COVID-19-imposed hiatus and is out to prove that, sometimes, what you need is less. On Sunday, August 9, the organic farm and eatery, located in Free h ill, St Ann, welcomed a group of friends to enjoy new delights from its kitchen, teamed with organic wines from Bonterra organic vineyards distributed by Caribbean Producers Jamaica.

“This event is really inspired by looking at life from a different perspective... food is a way that we can always connect, and restrategise,” shared Stush in the Bush co-principal Chris Binns. “Today is about bringing friends together... supporting local brands, building community, and collaboration... welcoming everyone back to the farm, with our new experience: the fig tree deck, al fresco dining, and ode to South Africa,” he continued.

Friday Social wraps coverage on the official reopening of Stush in the Bush experience.