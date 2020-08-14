Stush in the Bush is Back!
Stush in the Bush is back from its COVID-19-imposed hiatus and is out to prove that, sometimes, what you need is less. On Sunday, August 9, the organic farm and eatery, located in Free h ill, St Ann, welcomed a group of friends to enjoy new delights from its kitchen, teamed with organic wines from Bonterra organic vineyards distributed by Caribbean Producers Jamaica.
“This event is really inspired by looking at life from a different perspective... food is a way that we can always connect, and restrategise,” shared Stush in the Bush co-principal Chris Binns. “Today is about bringing friends together... supporting local brands, building community, and collaboration... welcoming everyone back to the farm, with our new experience: the fig tree deck, al fresco dining, and ode to South Africa,” he continued.
Friday Social wraps coverage on the official reopening of Stush in the Bush experience.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy