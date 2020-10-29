That's a Wrap! #designweekja2020

Yesterday saw the end of eight days of design! #designweekja2020 was a masterclass in wheeling and coming again. Design Week JA conceptualiser Novia McDonald-Whyte refused to be deterred, even in the face of a crippling pandemic. To use a quip that became the bon mot of the closing seminar: “no pop down 'round here!”

For close to three hours, the closing webinar's panellists discussed the state of design, especially as it pertains to, among other things, climate change, and urban development in Jamaica. Yesterday's panel comprised Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke; registered architect & president, 2019/2020 of the Jamaican Institute of Architects Stacy-Ann Dennison-Heron; True Value Manufacturing Senior Learning Consultant Todd Myers; Palmer's Unique Furniture Manufacturing director Prince Palmer; Angelie Spencer Home principal Angelie Martin-Spencer; interior designer Cecile Levee; film producer Maxine Walters; production designer Donna Noble; and interior designer Vanessa Paisley Clare.

During #designweekja2018, Dr Clarke was dubbed the fashion minister, due to his knowledge of fashion and the impact that creative fields have on the GDP. Again, he came with more fashion knowledge, and again, his hipness is limitless!

Interior designer Cecile Levee took the viewers on a journey of how to upcycle instead of throwing away. We explored traditional Jamaican furniture manufacturing with Prince Palmer. When he showed images of his craftsmanship, there was a collective “Ohhhhh” from the rest of the panel. Meanwhile, in addition to being a sought-after film producer, Maxine Walters is a true Jamaican ambassador. Her résumé would exhaust an entire page of newsprint.

Yesterday's live-streamed event was inspiring and informative. Design is anything but frivolous. It is a roadmap that uses goals, objectives, intelligence and creativity to achieve desired outcomes. Good design evokes moods, attitudes, personality. The past seven months have been horrid. But online events like #designweekja2020 are uplifting and help to lessen the emotional blows delivered by the pandemic.

Please read Sunday's edition of the Style Observer for more coverage.

#designweekja2020 is made possible with the support of the National Housing Trust, National Commercial Bank, ARC Manufacturing Limited, and H&L Rapid True Value.